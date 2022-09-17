GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,321.40 ($15.97) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,535.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,746.59 ($33.19). The company has a market capitalization of £53.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,159.12.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 671 shares of company stock worth $1,132,056.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

