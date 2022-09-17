Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,057 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 396,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 173,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.90 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

