Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 330.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

