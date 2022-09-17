Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,350,000 after buying an additional 1,273,734 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after buying an additional 109,197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $203.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.33. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.94 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

