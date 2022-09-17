Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $354.17 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.08.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.