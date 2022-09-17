Gradient Investments LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

