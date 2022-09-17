Gradient Investments LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FTCS stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.59.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.