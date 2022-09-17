Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,018 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NiSource by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NiSource by 45,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NI opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

