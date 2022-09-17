GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Visa

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.