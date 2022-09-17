Gilat Satellite Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 23,996 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,868% compared to the average daily volume of 483 put options.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

GILT stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.90 million, a P/E ratio of 581.58 and a beta of 0.42. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,743,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 51,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 339,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

