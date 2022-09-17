FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medigus Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Diamond Equity lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medigus in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Medigus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGS opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.77. Medigus has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MDGS Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

