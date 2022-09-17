Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 624 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $193.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average is $207.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

