Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VLO opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.