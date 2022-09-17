Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FMS stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.