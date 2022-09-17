Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 885 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 339,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $177.35 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.04 and a 200-day moving average of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

