Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.08 and its 200 day moving average is $198.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.