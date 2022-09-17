First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,639% compared to the average volume of 575 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1,456.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 109,238 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

FXH opened at $103.35 on Friday. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $96.21 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.93.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

