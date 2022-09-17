First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Purchases 97 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
