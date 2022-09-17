First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Purchases 97 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.