Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $14.83. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 2,517 shares traded.

FPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 375.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 386,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $767.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,414.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Articles

