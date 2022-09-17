Farmer Steven Patrick Buys New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,472 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

