Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 129.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $465.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

