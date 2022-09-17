Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $14.61

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $13.93. Expro Group shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 717 shares changing hands.

Expro Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million.

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $39,892.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $281,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Expro Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

