EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 254,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74,070 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $34.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

