EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 274.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 129.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.06.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

