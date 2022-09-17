Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.25 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $193.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.44. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

