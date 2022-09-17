Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Director Robert Coxon Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) Director Robert Coxon acquired 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ECVT opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

