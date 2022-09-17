Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.7 %

EMN opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

