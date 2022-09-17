Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 602.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $23.46 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

