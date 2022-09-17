DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

DFS Furniture Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 128.60 ($1.55) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £314.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.44. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 302 ($3.65).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

