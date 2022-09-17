Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Short Interest Down 46.7% in August

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Deep Medicine Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,801,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,908,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deep Medicine Acquisition alerts:

Deep Medicine Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DMAQ opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

About Deep Medicine Acquisition

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.