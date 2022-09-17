Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $62.63

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.63, but opened at $59.99. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 24,240 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

