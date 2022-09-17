CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 21,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,482,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares in the company, valued at $137,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,618,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,697,961 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 224,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

