Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

