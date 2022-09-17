Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $529.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

