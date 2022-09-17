Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PM opened at $95.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

