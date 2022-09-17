Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $10.20 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRARY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Crédit Agricole to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

