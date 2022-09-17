Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $10.20 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRARY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Crédit Agricole to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.21.
Crédit Agricole Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.69.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
