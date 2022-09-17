Cox Capital Mgt LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Starbucks stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

