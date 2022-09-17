Contrasting Marpai (MRAI) & Its Peers

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Marpai to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -100.92% -116.50% -63.56% Marpai Competitors -1,770.64% -69.56% -27.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million -$15.98 million -0.67 Marpai Competitors $2.07 billion $88.60 million 3.00

This table compares Marpai and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marpai’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Marpai. Marpai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marpai and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marpai Competitors 68 341 561 26 2.55

Marpai presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.73%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.77%. Given Marpai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marpai is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Marpai competitors beat Marpai on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

