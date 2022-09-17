Contrasting ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 9.35% 6.91% ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solid Power and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.57%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 201.21%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Solid Power.

21.6% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and ESS Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 394.18 $18.09 million N/A N/A ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($7.29) -0.67

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Summary

Solid Power beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

