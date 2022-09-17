Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $798,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

