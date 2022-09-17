Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

