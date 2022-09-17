Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,563,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 67.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.48. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

