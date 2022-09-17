Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann Sells 38,589 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
