Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann Sells 38,589 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

