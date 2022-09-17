Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.29.

CSCO stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

