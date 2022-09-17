Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 750 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,062,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $66.39 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

