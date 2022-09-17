Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 192 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.