Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

