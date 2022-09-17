Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,371.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

