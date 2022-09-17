Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

