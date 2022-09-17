Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 2.2 %

Prologis stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.



